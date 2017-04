BAMAKO Malian special forces entered the Radisson Blu in the capital Bamako on Friday after Islamist gunmen attacked the luxury hotel and took hostages, a witness and a police source said.

"They've penetrated inside the hotel. The operations are under way," the police source said.

