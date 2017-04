WASHINGTON U.S. citizens might be present at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, Mali, where militants took 170 people hostage on Friday, the State Department said, adding that the U.S. embassy in the African nation is working to verify the information.

Dozens of people were reported to have escaped or been freed, but at least three were dead. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

