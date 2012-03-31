LONDON Britons should leave Mali and those considering visiting the West African nation should stay away, Britain's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

A coup in Mali was triggered last week by anger at President Amadou Toumani Toure's handling of a rebellion in the north of the country which has continued to gain momentum since the military takeover.

"We advise against all travel to Mali," the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said. "Given ongoing instability in the country, and now that the airport has re-opened, you should leave if you have no pressing need to remain."

