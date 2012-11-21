Gem Diamonds mothballs mine in Botswana due to weak diamond market
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
PARIS A French citizen has been kidnapped in southwest Mali, French President Francois Hollande said on Wednesday, stressing the hostage had not been seized in the north of the country which is controlled by Islamists.
Mauritanian state media had earlier reported that a French national had been taken hostage near the Malian town of Kayes.
"I confirm that a French national has been kidnapped in the southwest of Mali - that means not in the part where there was the most danger," Hollande told a joint news conference with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano in Paris.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Pineau and Alexandria Sage; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.
NAIROBI The government of Burundi has said it will not attend peace talks scheduled to resume in Tanzania on Thursday, although the main opposition alliance has confirmed its participation.
NAIROBI Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga said on Wednesday mass protests were possible if August elections were rigged, comments likely to scare Kenyans fearful of a repeat of the widespread violence that erupted after a disputed poll in 2007.