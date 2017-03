French President Francois Hollande speaks to journalists in Grenoble about the liberation of Florence Cassez January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

PARIS French President Francois Hollande will visit Mali on Saturday, his office said.

Hollande, who sent French troops to repel an advance by Islamist rebels in the West African former colony, will be accompanied by his ministers for defense, foreign affairs and development, his office said in a statement that gave no further details.

France's Liberation newspaper reported earlier that Hollande would travel to Mali on Friday night.

(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Janet Lawrence)