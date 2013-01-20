Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
PARIS French forces have launched air strikes in the Mali regions of Timbuktu and Gao in recent days and will continue to do so as they target command posts of Islamist militants, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Sunday.
"French forces, and notably air forces, are striking terrorist strongholds, that's the case in the region of Gao, it's the case in the Timbuktu region. It will continue," the minister said in a TV interview.
He also said ground troops had not yet taken another town, Diabaly, but that he expected positive news on that front "in the coming hours".
(Reporting By Brian Love)
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.