NIAMEY An armored column of Chadian troops in Niger moved towards the Malian border on Tuesday, part of an African military force deploying to support French operations against Islamist rebels controlling northern Mali.

A Reuters reporter witnessed the Chadian forces, who are experienced in desert operations, moving north from the capital Niamey on the road to the border town of Oualam, where a company of some 200 Niger troops are already stationed.

(Reporting By Abdoulaye Massalatchi; writing by Daniel Flynn; editing by Pascal Fletcher)