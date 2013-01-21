Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
PARIS There are now 1,000 soldiers from West Africa and Chad on the ground in Mali forming the basis of a force to fight Islamist rebels in Mali, France's armed forces spokesman said on Monday.
The African-led International Support Mission to Mali (AFISMA), which should eventually number several thousand troops, currently has 830 soldiers from West African nations such as Togo, Benin, Niger and Nigeria and 170 from Chad.
They are engaged with France's 2,150-strong force, helping the Malian army push back the rebels. France, the former colonial power, has made 140 bombing sorties since its aerial campaign began on January 11, Burkhard said.
On Monday, French and Malian armoured columns moved into an area of central Mali around the towns of Diabaly or Doeuntza as al Qaeda-linked rebels withdrew. There was no fighting, according to the French spokesman.
A U.S. flight bringing logistical support to France's campaign arrived on Sunday evening, he said. Cargo planes from European nations including Britain have already arrived.
(Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.