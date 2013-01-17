South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Britain is giving strong logistical support in Mali, where France is leading international efforts to repel Islamic rebels, Europe Minister David Lidington said on Thursday.
"We have given the logistical support which our French partners have asked for," he told reporters on arrival at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.
"The UK government continues to give its very strong support to the French-led intervention," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.