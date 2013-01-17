South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS France has the support of all European Union governments for its military intervention in Mali, French foreign minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday.
"All the European countries brought their solidarity to Mali, and all my colleagues without exception said they were supporting the French action," Fabius told reporters after an emergency meeting on the Mali crisis with his EU counterparts.
Earlier, EU ministers meeting in Brussels agreed to set up a training mission for Mali to help prepare government troops fighting Islamist rebels. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Charlie Dunmore)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.