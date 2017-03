GAO, Mali French troops in armored vehicles opened fire on suspected Islamists in the northern Malian town of Gao, a Reuters witness said.

The witness said French troops in at least three armored vehicles were deployed in Gao's Independence Square and fired with heavy machineguns at the mayor's office, where Islamist rebels were holed up.

