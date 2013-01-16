A French soldier patrols stands guard outside a shop at Nice Cote d'azur International airport January 14, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Concerned about reprisals at home, France has tightened security at public buildings and on public transport. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A french soldier patrols at Nice Cote d'azur International airport January 14, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Concerned about reprisals at home, France has tightened security at public buildings and on public transport. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A Rafale fighter is armed at the Saint Dizier airbase in central France before being deployed in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/SGC. Laure-Anne Maucorps/ECPAD/Handout

A Rafale fighter is armed at the Saint Dizier airbase in central France before being deployed in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/SGC. Laure-Anne Maucorps/ECPAD/Handout

Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika (L) shakes hands with Mali's Prime Minister Diango Cissoko upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Algiers January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi (ALGERIA - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY)

French Rafale fighter jets taxi on the runway after landing in Ndjamena, Chad before their deployment in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Adj. Nicolas-Nelson Richard/ECPAD/Handout

A pilot in the cockpit of a French Rafale fighter jet as it prepares to take off for deployment in Mali from the military air base of Saint Dizier in central France, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/SGC. Laure-Anne Maucorps/ECPAD/Handout

A Rafale fighter prepares for takeoff from the Saint Dizier airbase in central France before being deployed in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/SGC/Laure-Anne Maucorps/ECPAD/Handout

A French military armoured personnel carrier is loaded on to a Royal Air Force C17 at Evreux in northern France, January 14, 2013. Britain is lending logistical support to France as it sends troops and military equipment to Mali. REUTERS/Andrew Winning (FRANCE - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS)

French soldiers perform emergency first aid training in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France plans to increase its troops in Mali to 2,500 in the days ahead and is working to speed up the deployment of West African troops for a campaign against Islamist rebels, the government said on Monday. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: CONFLICT MILITARY POLITICS)

A French soldier stands between two Mirage F1 fighter jets at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France plans to increase its troops in Mali to 2,500 in the days ahead and is working to speed up the deployment of West African troops for a campaign against Islamist rebels, the government said on Monday. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: CONFLICT POLITICS MILITARY)

French soldiers talk next to a Malian military helicopter in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French soldiers listen to instructions in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)

French soldiers test equipment at the Malian air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France plans to increase its troops in Mali to 2,500 in the days ahead and is working to speed up the deployment of West African troops for a campaign against Islamist rebels, the government said on Monday. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: POLITICS MILITARY CONFLICT)

French soldiers leave a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France, which has poured hundreds of troops into the capital Bamako in recent days, carried out more air raids on Monday in the vast desert area seized last year by an Islamist alliance grouping al Qaeda's north African wing AQIM alongside Mali's home-grown MUJWA and Ansar Dine militant groups. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY)

A French Rafale fighter jet lands in Ndjamena, Chad before being deployed in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Adj. Nicolas-Nelson Richard/ECPAD/Handout

French air force technicians work on a Mirage F-1 fighter jet at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. France plans to increase its troops in Mali to 2,500 in the days ahead and is working to speed up the deployment of West African troops for a campaign against Islamist rebels, the government said on Monday. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: CONFLICT CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

French soldiers talk under a French flag in a hangar at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A French Rafale fighter jet lands in Ndjamena, Chad, before being deployed in Mali, in this picture provided by the French Military Communications Audiovisual office (ECPAD) and taken on January 13, 2013. Al Qaeda-linked Islamist rebels in Mali launched a counter-offensive on Monday after three days of strikes by French fighter jets on their strongholds in the desert north, vowing to drag France into a long and brutal ground war. Photo taken January 13, 2013. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Adj. Nicolas-Nelson Richard/ECPAD/Handout

French soldiers walk past a hangar they are staying at the Malian army air base in Bamako January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (MALI - Tags: CONFLICT MILITARY POLITICS)

West African army officers arrive at a meeting for plans for the intervention force provided by the ECOWAS grouping of West African states, in Bamako January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French soldiers walk past armored vehicles at a Malian air base in Bamako, January 15, 2013. France hit Islamist rebels in Mali with fresh air strikes and deployed armoured cars on Tuesday, stepping up its intervention in the West African state as regional allies struggled to accelerate their plans to send in troops. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French soldiers arrange equipment in a tank at a Malian air base in Bamako January 15, 2013. The French army sent some 50 armoured vehicles to Mali from their military base in Ivory Coast, which arrived late Monday night. REUTERS/Joe Penney

French Elite Special Operations soldiers drive through the town of Markala, about 275 km (171 miles) from the capital Bamako, January 15, 2013, to meet Malian soldiers and organize a counter-attack in the jihadist-held town of Diabaly. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay (MALI - Tags: MILITARY CIVIL UNREST POLITICS CONFLICT)

BAMAKO/PARIS French troops launched their first ground operation against Islamist rebels in Mali on Wednesday in a crucial action to dislodge al Qaeda-linked fighters who have resisted six days of air strikes.

France called for international support against Islamist insurgents it says are a threat to Africa and the West and acknowledged it faced a long fight against well-equipped and determined militant fighters who seized Mali's vast desert north last year.

After Islamist threats to exact revenge for France's dramatic intervention, an al Qaeda-linked group claimed responsibility for a raid on a gas field in Algeria in which seven foreigners were kidnapped and a French national killed.

A column of French armored vehicles moved into position on Tuesday at the town of Niono, 300 km (190 miles) from the capital Bamako. With the Malian army securing the northern region near the Mauritanian border, Islamist fighters were encircled in the nearby town of Diabaly.

French army chief Edouard Guillaud said his ground forces were starting their campaign against the alliance of Islamist fighters, grouping al Qaeda's North African wing AQIM with Mali's home grown Ansar Dine and MUJWA militant movements.

"In the coming hours -- but I cannot tell you if it's in one hour or 72 hours -- yes, of course we will be fighting them directly," he told Europe 1 radio.

In Niono, a resident reported seeing French and Malian troops in armored vehicles heading toward Islamist rebel lines. Fighting was reported in Diabaly but it was not immediately clear if French ground forces were involved.

Guillaud said French military strikes were being hampered because militants were using the civilian population as a shield.

"We categorically refuse to make the civilian population take a risk. If in doubt, we will not shoot," he said. Residents who fled Diabaly confirmed the Islamists had used the towns inhabitants to protect themselves in recent days.

French fighter jets, meanwhile, struck the headquarters of the Islamic police in Niafunke, a small town on the Niger river near the ancient caravan route of Timbuktu, residents said.

Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian acknowledged that France faced a difficult operation, particularly in Western Mali where AQIM's mostly foreign fighters have camps. Mauritania has pledged to close its porous frontier to the Islamists.

"It's tough. We were aware from the beginning it would be a very difficult operation," Le Drian said.

WAITING FOR AFRICAN TROOPS

President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday French forces would remain in Mali until stability returned to the West African nation. Hollande said France hoped, however, to hand over to African forces in its former colony, "in the coming days or weeks."

Military chiefs from the West African regional bloc ECOWAS met for a second day in Bamako on Wednesday in a bid to hammer out the details of their U.N.-mandated deployment.

With African troops facing huge logistical and transport challenges to quickly deploy their troops, Germany promised two Transall military transport planes to fly soldiers from around the region to Bamako.

Hollande's bold intervention in Mali, which has helped to end his reputation for dithering, brings risks for eight French hostages held by AQIM in the Sahara as well as the 30,000 French citizens living across West Africa.

AQIM and Ansar Dine have vowed to take revenge for France's intervention on its interests around the globe.

In Algeria, where AQIM has its roots, militants seized five Japanese nationals, a French citizen and an Irishman from an oil facility in Ain Amenas in southern Algeria on Wednesday, local and diplomatic sources told Reuters. A French national was killed in the raid.

The field, located close to the border with Libya, is operated by a joint venture including BP, Norwegian oil firm Statoil and Algerian state company Sonatrach.

The conflict in Mali raised concerns across mostly Muslim West Africa of a radicalization of Islam in the region. In Senegal, a traditionally moderate Islamic country, President Macky Sall warned citizens to be vigilant for attacks.

"We must be on the watch in our towns and villages because infiltrations are taking place," he said in a speech on Tuesday. "You will hear foreign preachers talking in the name of Islam. You must denounce them to authorities."

The fighting in Mali, a landlocked state at the heart of West Africa, has displaced an estimated 30,000 people. Hundreds have fled across the border into neighboring Mauritania and Niger in recent days.

"We were all afraid. Many young fighters have enrolled with them recently," said Mahamadou Abdoulaye, 35, a truck driver who fled from the northern Gao region of Mali into Niger. "They are newly arrived, they cannot manage their weapons properly. There's fear on everybody's face."

(Additional reporting by Tiemoko Diallo and Adama Diarra in Bamako, Lamine Chikhi in Algiers, Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis and Giles Elgood)