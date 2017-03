GAO, Mali A car bomb exploded in the northern Malian town of Kidal, a local journalist and a French defense ministry source in Paris said on Thursday.

The journalist in Kidal said a landcruiser four-wheel drive vehicle had exploded in a courtyard in an outlying neighborhood. He said one person was killed and another wounded.

