South Africa's antitrust watchdog seeks fine for Unilever
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's competition watchdog recommended a fine equivalent to 10 percent of Unilever's local turnover for price fixing of edible oils and margarine, it said on Wednesday.
BAMAKO A contingent of Togolese troops arrived in Mali on Thursday, marking the start of a deployment of thousands of West African soldiers due to fight alongside the Malian and French army against al Qaeda-linked rebels in the north.
A Reuters television reporter at Bamako airport said a jet carrying about 100 Togolese troops landed at around 1700 GMT.
"Life is difficult for the people of northern Mali and the international community has the duty to help these people," said Lieutenant Colonel Mawoute Bayassim Gnamkoulamba, a member of the Togolese contingent. "That is why we think that it is necessary for us to protect Mali and we are proud today to fulfill that mission." (Reporting by Marco Trujillo; Writing by David Lewis; editing by Daniel Flynn)
LONDON Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries must lower production costs to compete better with shale producers, Nigeria's oil minister said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS The European Union should step up funding for the United Nation's migration agency to return migrants stranded in Libya to their home countries further south in Africa, the bloc's current president says.