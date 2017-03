BAMAKO At least one United Nations peacekeeper was killed in a rocket attack on a joint U.N.-French military base in the northern Malian town of Kidal on Tuesday, a spokesman for the U.N. mission said.

"One (U.N.) soldier was killed in the attack," Olivier Salgado told Reuters, without giving details on the nationality of the peacekeeper.

(Reporting by Adama Diarra and Bate Felix; Writing by David Lewis, Editing by Dominic Evans)