Debris is seen at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Diabaly residents look at charred pickup trucks destroyed by French airstrikes in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A charred pickup truck destroyed by French airstrikes is seen in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. The pickup truck, according to local villagers, belonged to al Qaeda-linked rebels and were hit on January 16. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A Malian soldier searches a cyclist in Diabaly, Mali January 21, 2013. The town of Diabaly was retaken by French and Malian forces after al Qaeda-linked rebels took over the town a week ago. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Malian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. The town of Diabaly was retaken by French and Malian forces after al Qaeda-linked rebels took over the town a week ago. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Debris is seen at a Malian military camp in Diabaly January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Malian soldiers carry a box of ammunition after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A Malian soldier holds papers next to a wall pockmarked with bullet holes after searching through debris at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A building hit by a French airstrike is seen at a Malian military camp in Diabaly, Mali, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

PARIS The United States has started transporting French soldiers and equipment to Mali as part of its logistical aid to French forces fighting Islamist militants in the north of the country, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Paris has launched a military campaign against Islamist fighters in Mali at the request of the Malian government, amid fears the vast desert country could become a launchpad for international attacks.

"We have started air lifting French army personnel and equipment to Bamako from Istres," said Benjamin Benson, a spokesman for U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

A Reuters camera crew on Tuesday saw a U.S.-flagged military transport aircraft taking off from the Istres air base in southern France.

Benson said the U.S. flights had started on Monday, but declined to give details on the number of planes being used.

"We did have two flights today so far. An early morning flight and a later one. We are going to continue the operations for the next couple of days as required to meet the needs of the French to get the material delivered," he said.

French Armed Forces spokesman Thierry Burkhard said on Monday that Britain, Belgium, Canada and Denmark were already transporting French material.

Benson said the United States was also working with France on intelligence issues, but declined to say if surveillance drones were being used.

(Reporting By John Irish in Paris and Marina Depetris in Istres; Editing by Janet Lawrence)