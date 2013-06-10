U.S. actor John Malkovich arrives for the premiere of the opera Carmen, directed by Volker Schloendorff, at the Seefestpiele (Lake Festival) at Lake Wannsee in Berlin August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TORONTO Actor John Malkovich, known for playing unhinged villains in a 30-year film career, took on the role of real life hero this past week, rushing to the rescue of an Ohio man who was lying bleeding on a Toronto street.

Jim Walpole, 77, and his wife Marilyn had just left a downtown pub on Thursday when Walpole fell, cutting his neck on a piece of scaffolding near the central King Edward Hotel.

Malkovich, in Toronto for a three-day theater run as Casanova in "The Giacomo Variations", went to his side almost immediately, putting pressure on Walpole's neck, according to Chris Mathias, a doorman at the luxury hotel who was alerted to the incident by Walpole's wife.

"By the time I got there John Malkovich was already using a scarf and holding it on the wound of the gentleman, because he was bleeding a lot," Mathias said.

Walpole, who was lucid throughout the ordeal, didn't recognize the Oscar-nominated actor, whose had roles in "Dangerous Liaisons", "Con Air" and the self-spoofing "Being John Malkovich."

Mathias said paramedics arrived after about ten minutes.

Walpole was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and he has since returned to his home in Defiance, Ohio, Canadian media reported.

"The ambulance drove away, (Malkovich) looked at me and said 'that was intense'," said Mathias. "And he sort of just faded into the night."

(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Jackie Frank)