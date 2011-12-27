Dozens of holiday shoppers get an early start at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, in this November 28, 2003 file photo. REUTERS/Andy King

More security officers will be patrolling the Mall of America on Tuesday after a series of fights broke out Monday evening, the day after Christmas and one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Police arrested at least nine individuals for disorderly conduct after a fight that started in the food court spread throughout the mall, said Commander Mark Stehlik with the Bloomington, Minnesota, police department.

There were no significant injuries reported, and the mall never shut down, said Dan Jasper, a mall spokesman, who called the incident "disturbing."

"As a preventive measure we will ramp up security even more this week to make sure it doesn't happen again," Jasper said.

At least 50 juveniles and young adults were involved in the brawls, and at one point at least 30 police officers were on the scene to respond.

(Reporting by Karin Matz; Editing by Jerry Norton)