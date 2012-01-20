A Georgia man convicted of murdering a 7-year-old girl committed suicide on Thursday in prison, after he pleaded guilty in her slaying and was given a life sentence earlier this week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Ryan Brunn, 20, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, Georgia, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Kristen Stancil told the newspaper.

Stancil did not say how Brunn might have taken his own life.

Brunn has admitted to killing 7-year-old Jorelys Rivera in Canton, Georgia, in December.

He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of murder, child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, false imprisonment, abandonment of a dead body, making a false statement, sexual exploitation of children and two counts each of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and cruelty to children, the Journal-Constitution reported.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report. A representative from the Georgia Department of Corrections could not be reached for comment late on Thursday.

(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Dan Burns)