FRANKFURT German truck and bus maker MAN (MANG.DE) said Europe's commercial vehicle market put the brakes on in the third quarter and warned that demand would likely remain muted in the region for the rest of the year.

"In the medium term, we shall have to cope with a certain level of uncertainty and with a decline in growth rates," the company said on Wednesday. But the group still confirmed its 2011 outlook as it banks on robust demand in Latin America.

Truck manufacturers are bracing for lower demand in a sector closely linked to international trade and the health of the wider economy. MAN said it had cut its capacity as order intake slowed from the first half of the year.

MAN said its production in the third quarter was considerably below that of the second quarter, citing initial reactions to a downturn in the market. It said it could react quickly should demand drop more sharply.

"MAN Truck & Bus anticipates demand in the European commercial vehicles market to be relatively muted in the final quarter compared with the first nine months of fiscal 2011," the company said.

Man's shares rose 2.5 percent to 61.59 euros by 0823 GMT (4:23 a.m. EDT), while Germany's blue-chip index .GDAXI was up 1.6 percent.

Volvo (VOLVb.ST), the world's No. 2 truck maker after Daimler (DAIGn.DE), warned on global truck markets last week, saying growth was slowing in the emerging regions that have boosted truck makers' sales since the previous slowdown, such as China and Brazil.

Swedish truck maker Scania SCVb.ST said last month it had seen slowing demand in southern Europe and the Middle East and would make further production cuts if economic uncertainty led to lower orders.

ROBUST BRAZIL

MAN's operating profit fell by 1 percent to 321 million euros ($439 million) in the three months through September, missing the 347 million euro average analyst estimate in a Reuters poll on weaker than expected business in Europe.

And while its profitability fell short of expectations in the third quarter, it still outpaced its top rivals on a group level.

Return on sales narrowed to 8.0 percent from 8.6 percent, above 7.3 percent at Daimler Trucks and 7.9 percent at Volvo.

For the full year 2011, MAN said it saw its group margin at least 7.5 percent, with revenues growth of 10-15 percent, driven by robust demand in Brazil.

MAN bought its business in Brazil from Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) in 2009 to tap into emerging market growth. Brazil's economy grew 7.5 percent last year, the fastest in 24 years and one of the most robust rates among major economies.

For this year, economists forecast an economic growth rate of almost 3.3 percent in Latin America's biggest economy, much slower than last year but still faster than mature markets such as the United States and the European Union.

($1 = 0.731 Euros)

