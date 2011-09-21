BRUSSELS German carmaker Volkswagen is set to secure unconditional EU approval to buy truckmaker MAN SE after overcoming earlier procedural difficulties with regulators, two sources said on Wednesday.

Volkswagen, which aims to become Europe's largest truckmaker to compete with rivals Volvo and Daimler, riled EU regulators in June when it tried to take control of MAN's supervisory board ahead of clearance of the deal.

But the group, Europe's largest automaker, dropped plans to appoint several of its managers to MAN's board after the European Commission said the move would breach EU merger rules.

"The Commission is expected to clear the deal with no concessions required," said one of the sources who has direct knowledge of the matter.

The EU executive has set a September 26 deadline for its decision.

MAN would be Volkswagen's second major industry holding after Swedish truckmaker Scania. Volkswagen clinched a 55.9 percent stake in Munich-based MAN in July.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)