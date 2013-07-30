MUNICH Volkswagen's (VOWG.DE) German truck unit MAN (MANG.DE) posted a net loss that was wider than expected for the second quarter, weighed down by provisions taken for power plant orders in the Caribbean and Corsica, the company said on Tuesday.

Its after-tax loss narrowed to 41 million euros ($54.3 million) from 88 million a year earlier, but this still came well short of the 6 million euro loss estimated on average in a Reuters poll.

MAN reaffirmed operating profit would decline significantly this year while revenue would stagnate, causing its margin to drop well below the last year's level of 6.1 percent.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan)