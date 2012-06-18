Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
BERLIN Volkswagen VOWG_.p.DE plans to further increase its holding in truck maker MAN (MANG.DE) within the next 12 months, MAN said on Monday, as Europe's largest car maker is forging a trucks alliance with Swedish manufacturer Scania SCVb.ST.
VW raised its stake in Munich-based MAN beyond 75 percent from a previous 73.76 percent on June 5, opening the door to a possible domination agreement that would earn Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW full strategic and financial control over MAN. VW also owns a majority holding in Scania.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.