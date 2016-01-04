German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 billion euro offer from Bain, Cinven
German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
BRASILIA Brazilian cargo ship and port operator Log-In Logística Intermodal SA (LOGN3.SA) said on Monday it had received a proposal from Manabi Holding SA to buy a majority stake in the company.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report last week about the proposal from the Brazilian mining and logistics company.
Log-In said Manabi had made a non-biding proposal to buy its shares in a capital increase to have at least a 51-percent stake in the company.
Log-In said the proposal was part of several others being analyzed by the company's management.
Companies in Brazil - struggling with the country's deepest recession in a quarter of a century, a surge in borrowing costs and a currency slump - are ramping up demand for advisory services on debt restructuring.
A newfound caution of private-sector lenders has made it harder for companies such as Log-In to refinance existing loans or get new ones.
Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc , the owner of some of the most popular ski resorts in North America, will announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator backed by buyout firm KSL Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said.