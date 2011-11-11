BOSTON When one's life isn't in balance and work has totally taken over, the passion for your job can become obsessive and counterproductive, says Harvard Business Review.

"It's harmful to care about your job to the point of obsession, especially if other things -- your relationships, your health -- suffer.

Here are three things that will help keep your passion in check:

1. Schedule breaks. Force yourself to leave work during the day for lunch or a trip to the gym. Block out time in the evenings and on the weekends to do other activities.

2. Don't bring work home. Don't bring home your laptop. Leave files on your desk. If necessary, limit your email access to just the office. Keep separate email accounts for home and work.

3. Find a new hobby. The more you enjoy things outside of work, the less space work will take up in your life and the smaller your chances of burnout."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Increase Your Passion for Work Without Becoming Obsessed" by Scott Barry Kaufman.

