BOSTON Much like the weather, everyone complains about their boss, but nobody does anything about it. Harvard Business Review has some ideas.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Everyone complains about his or her boss from time to time. But dealing with a truly incompetent boss is frustrating and exhausting.

Here are three strategies to handle the situation:

1. Have empathy. Resist the temptation to demonize, and try to see things from your boss's perspective. Perhaps she is under extreme pressure from her superior. Or, maybe he is still learning the skills to do his job.

2. Create boundaries. Don't let the circumstances get you down. Put up psychological limits so that your boss's incompetence doesn't negatively impact your health or well-being.

3. Move on. When all else fails, consider looking for a transfer to a new boss or a new employer. Don't suffer needlessly."

-Today's management tip was adapted from "Dealing with Your Incompetent Boss" by Amy Gallo.

(For the full post and to join the discussion: here)