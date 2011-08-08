The sign on a property for sale in Somerville, Massachusetts reads ''Buy This Home I'll Buy Yours For Cash'' October 25, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON Garnering support for new ideas can often be a hard sell, but standing behind your pitch and talking about realistic outcomes are ways to help win over strangers, says Harvard Business Review.

"Coming up with ideas is easy. Selling them to strangers is hard. Entrepreneurs and executives alike often go to great lengths to explain how their concepts are novel and profitable, only to be rejected. Avoid the same fate by steering clear of these two approaches:

The pushover: Don't offer to change things at the slightest hint of disapproval. Caving in to criticism doesn't demonstrate flexibility; it shows you don't care about your idea. Instead, defend it.

The used-car salesman: Be persuasive, not unctuous. Don't act like everyone should think your idea is great. Be realistic about what your proposal will do for your audience."

