Tesla may launch in India this summer: Musk
Electric car maker Tesla Inc may enter the Indian market this summer, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.
BOSTON In just 140 characters, Twitter can help businesses build a connection with customers in new ways, according to Harvard Business Review.
"There is no doubt that Twitter is influential: This spring, the company announced that it signed up its 200 millionth account. But how can your company reap the benefits of this popular service? Try these three things:
Listen. You need to know what people are saying about you to the wide world. Use Twitter Search or sign up for a service such as Radian6 to help you track what customers are saying about your brand.
Talk. Get your voice in the mix to build a following. But, don't just yammer on about how great your company and products are. Give your customers something useful, such as special offers or information.
Support. Twitter is a great place to find customers who need help. Solve their problems for them and they'll often tweet to turn their complaint into a compliment."
- Today's management tip was adapted from "What the Heck Are We Doing on Twitter?" by Josh Bernoff.
SAN FRANCISCO/MOSCOW Russian cyber-security experts have scaled back cooperation with Western contacts after one of their number was arrested in Moscow on treason charges, making it harder to fight global online crime, U.S. law-enforcement and industry sources say.