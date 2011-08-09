BOSTON In just 140 characters, Twitter can help businesses build a connection with customers in new ways, according to Harvard Business Review.

"There is no doubt that Twitter is influential: This spring, the company announced that it signed up its 200 millionth account. But how can your company reap the benefits of this popular service? Try these three things:

Listen. You need to know what people are saying about you to the wide world. Use Twitter Search or sign up for a service such as Radian6 to help you track what customers are saying about your brand.

Talk. Get your voice in the mix to build a following. But, don't just yammer on about how great your company and products are. Give your customers something useful, such as special offers or information.

Support. Twitter is a great place to find customers who need help. Solve their problems for them and they'll often tweet to turn their complaint into a compliment."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "What the Heck Are We Doing on Twitter?" by Josh Bernoff.

