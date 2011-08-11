BOSTON (Reuters Life!) - Taking a short nap while in the office could help keep you sharp during the work day, says Harvard Business Review.

The Harvard Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Research shows that the more hours you work continuously, the greater the toll on your performance. You can greatly improve your productivity by taking a short nap.

Think taking a nap at work is crazy? Here are three ways to make it happen:

Schedule a time. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. is the best time. Mark it in your calendar so you are more likely to take it.

Find a quiet place. Close your door and put up a "do not disturb" sign. If you work in a cubicle, look for a conference room, or a local coffee shop or library.

Tune out. Turn off your technology and set an alarm for 20 or 30 minutes (longer naps can leave you hazy). Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Even if you don't fall asleep, this relaxation will ensure you rest."

