A trader looks at screens at the Madrid bourse August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BOSTON (Reuters Life!) - When you're facing a high-stakes decision, take the time to test your intuition, says Harvard Business Review.

The Harvard Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Even the most decisive manager can face despair when dealing with a high-stakes matter. Next time you're up against a career-making decision, try doing these three things:

Trust and challenge your gut. In some cases, your first instinct may be right, but it's probably not based on rational thought. It's important to question your initial reaction and test it once you've gathered more data.

Check your bias. Self-interest can be subconscious. Recognize when you may be partial and ask a trusted peer to double-check your decision for any prejudice.

Involve others. Big decisions shouldn't happen in a vacuum. Consult with others to gather differing opinions. This will help you make a more informed choice and give you a better shot at winning buy-in."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Make a High-Stakes Decision" by Amy Gallo..

(For the full post, see: here)