BOSTON Keep teams small, consistent and focused to make the most of the team dynamic, says Harvard Business Review.

"Contrary to popular belief, teams are not always the best way to get work done. Problems with coordination, competition, and motivation can undermine even the most well-designed and expertly-managed team.

Here are three ways to give your team a fighting chance of success:

1. Designate a naysayer. Groupthink is a dangerous byproduct of teamwork. Ask someone to play the role of devil's advocate to be sure ideas get challenged.

2. Avoid double digits. Teams should be as small as possible-never have a team of more than nine people.

3. Keep the team together. Avoid swapping members out. Established teams work better than those whose composition frequently changes."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Harvard Business Review on Building Better Teams."

