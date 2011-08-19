BOSTON As the work world gets busier and more demanding, you need to make a greater effort to disconnect and create moments of quiet, says Harvard Business Review.

"Study after study shows how important rest is to the human brain. Yet, the world of work seems to get busier and more demanding every day.

This means you have to make even more of an effort to disconnect and find the time to relax. Try leaving your phone at home on your next family outing. Make a to-do list on Friday and hide it (physically and mentally) until Monday morning. If this seems like a waste of potentially productive time, remind yourself that moments of quiet are critical. After focusing intently on a project or problem, the brain needs to fully disengage and relax to be creative. Only after a break can you have a breakthrough."

-- Today's management tip was adapted from "Go Ahead, Take that Break" by Whitney Johnson.

