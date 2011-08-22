A traveller walks to his flight at Ronald Reagan National Airport as the sun rises in Washington, September 24, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

BOSTON There are some simple ways for the road warrior to stay sane and healthy, says Harvard Business Review.

The Harvard Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Traveling for work is draining. Most people return home feeling depleted from delays, lack of sleep, overeating, and overworking.

Try these three things to help you renew when you're on the road:

1. Get enough sleep. This is the most important thing you can do. Calculate how much sleep you'll get when you arrive and if it's not enough, make up for it on the plane. Bring a mask and earplugs.

2. Start your days with exercise. It doesn't need to be extensive. Just 20-30 minutes will improve your mood. But, don't do this at the expense of sleep.

2. Avoid the minibar. There is nothing good in there. If you really can't resist, ask the hotel to remove it before you check in."

-- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Six Keys to Surviving on the Road" by Tony Schwartz.

(For the full post, see: here)