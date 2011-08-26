A BlackBerry Torch 9810 is seen at a release party to promote the BlackBerry OS 7 devices in Toronto August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

BOSTON Even in today's totally plugged-in world it is possible, even essential, to be able to take a vacation and totally rejuvenate, away from electronic devices, says Harvard Business Review.

"We live in a world where we're expected to be available all the time for almost any reason. But taking a vacation is important for you to get the rest and rejuvenation you need.

Here are two options to achieve a mostly unplugged vacation:

-- Completely unplug. Yes, it can be done. And the office won't fall apart without you. In fact, being away often allows others to step up and develop. You can achieve this by going to a remote destination, or simply turn off your gadgets and commit to yourself and others that you're unreachable.

-- Schedule plug-in times. If being unreachable is truly not an option, at least put up boundaries around your available times. Choose a specified time frame when you will be accessible and stick to it."

-- Today's management tip was adapted from "Guide to Managing Stress."