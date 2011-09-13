BOSTON High achievers often let anxiety about their performance compromise their progress, even shying away from assignments that will truly test them, says Harvard Business Review.

"If you're a high-achiever, it can be difficult to grow professionally. You have a successful image to preserve, so instead of embracing risk, you may lock yourself into a familiar routine.

Here are three ways to break that cycle:

1. Use your support network. High achievers are very independent. But, everyone needs help. Ask people around you what skills they think you need to reach the next level.

2. Be vulnerable. Open yourself up to new learning experiences that make you feel uncertain at best and incompetent at worst. Remember that those feelings are temporary and a prelude to greater professional ability.

3. Admit to small failures. Practice acknowledging uncertainty or confessing mistakes with people close to you."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Managing Yourself: The Paradox of Excellence" by Thomas J. DeLong and Sara DeLong.