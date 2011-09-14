BOSTON Blunders happen, but communicating effectively means you can limit the damage and even strengthen your connection with your truest fans, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Eventually, every leader will need to apologize for a mistake. Here are three steps to take when it's your turn:

1. Admit the mistake. Fessing up expedites the recovery process. While it's tempting to shirk responsibility or slink away, it only makes matters worse.

2. Try to laugh at yourself. If it's appropriate, go ahead. Joking around gives others permission to do the same. After all, nobody wants leaders who take themselves too seriously.

3. Reframe the discussion. People will want to talk about the mistake forever. Give the blunder its due, but refocus the conversation on what matters most: moving forward."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How to Recover from a Blunder" by Dorie Clark.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)