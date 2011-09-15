BOSTON Most teams underperform, especially on complex initiatives, but there are strategies that can help you beat the odds, says Harvard Business Review.

"Executing on major initiatives requires teams that are large, diverse, and virtual. Yet, as team size grows and the group disperses, team performance diminishes.

You can build collaboration within complex teams in three ways:

1. Train employees in the right skills. Most people don't collaborate by nature. They need the right skills: appreciating others, engaging in purposeful conversations, and productively solving conflicts.

2. Help employees get to know each other. People who know each other socially are more likely to collaborate. Invest time in networking and social events to build a sense of community.

3. Model collaborative behavior. Employees emulate what they see at the top. Leaders should visibly work together and even fill in for each other on occasion."

