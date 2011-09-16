BOSTON People that are well networked within their company bridge the silos that plague all organizations, and make their firms more collaborative, says Harvard Business Review.

"We often think of networking as connecting with people outside our organizations. But networking with internal colleagues is just as crucial.

Here are three rules of thumb for growing your network inside the office:

1. Build outward, not inward. Don't waste time deepening connections with people you already know. Get in touch with people in other teams or business units.

2. Go for diversity, not size. Rather than aiming for a massive network, build an efficient one. This requires knowing people who are different from you, and from one another.

3. Go beyond familiar faces. Identify the 'hubs' in your company-people who've worked on a variety of teams and projects-and ask them to connect you to others."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Six Rules For Networking at Work" by Morten Hansen.

