BOSTON It is possible to reinvent your work identity when making a challenging mid-career switch, says Harvard Business Review. Just don't overthink it.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org).

"A mid-career switch can be challenging, especially if you've become pigeonholed in your current role. But it's possible to recreate your work identity, as long as you don't get stuck at the introspection phase.

Take action by doing these three things:

1. Craft experiments. Take on freelance or pro bono assignments that allow you to try new roles while staying in your current job.

2. Shift connections. To move in a new direction, you need a new network. Reach out to people who can give you a fresh perspective on what you're trying to achieve.

3. Make sense of it all. Tell others the story of who you hope to become professionally. This will help clarify your intentions and keep you motivated. Plus, you might win the support of your listeners."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book "Harvard Business Review on Advancing Your Career."

