The shadow of an Afghan National Army soldier and bullets are cast on the wall of a lookout tower in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, October 14, 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

BOSTON Leaders and employees alike often struggle to make or follow through on decisions, but there are some ways around the problem, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"Indecisiveness plagues many companies. Often, both leaders and employees struggle to make or follow through on decisions. The result? Chronic underperformance.

You can conquer this and infuse decisiveness throughout your organization by doing these three things:

1. Engage in decisive dialogue. During each interaction with employees, model honest, open, and decisive dialogue. Make sure every meeting ends with a clear understanding of decisions and next steps.

2. Turn dialogue into action. Indecision is often the result of confusion. Clarify accountability for reaching and executing decisions.

3. Use follow-through and feedback to sustain action. Once you've set an expectation for decisiveness, you need to follow through. Give people honest feedback and discourage indecisive behaviors."

- Today's management tip was adapted from the book, "Harvard Business Review on Making Smart Decisions."

(For the full post, see: here)