BOSTON Many people, under the guise of building the right network, waste time investing in fruitless connections, says Harvard Business Review.

"Having the right network is crucial to getting ahead in today's organizations. But far too many people waste valuable time investing in fruitless connections.

Here are three steps to build a more productive network:

1. Analyze. Identify the people in your network and what you get out of interacting with them. Remember you're looking for quality, not quantity.

2. De-layer. Most likely not everyone in your network helps you. Make some hard decisions to back away from redundant or energy-sapping relationships.

3. Diversify. Build your network out with different kinds of people. Focus on energizers who will help you achieve your goals."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "A Smarter Way to Network" by Rob Cross and Robert Thomas.

