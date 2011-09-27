BOSTON Businesses often love to boast about good news, but many times missing from a firm's communications is something absolutely fundamental to its operations: its values, says Harvard Business Review.

"Most corporate communication plans fail to convey something fundamental to a company's operations: its values. This is a missed opportunity to influence and energize employees.

Here are three ways to communicate values in a meaningful way:

1. Establish values across the company, not just at the top. If everyone doesn't feel ownership over them, the values lose meaning quickly.

2. Ask employees to help. Seek their input on how well the company is living up to its values. Involve them in keeping the company accountable.

3. Live your values. Actions speak louder than words. Be mindful of the values in every decision you make and use them to explain your motivations."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Business of Communicating Values" by Rosanna M. Fiske.

