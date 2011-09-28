A visitor places her hands on a ''Tangible Earth'', a digital globe at the G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BOSTON Knowing how to collaborate with people from different cultures is now a skill that all managers need, says Harvard Business Review.

"In our increasingly globalized world, it is essential to know how to collaborate with people from different cultures. But it's not enough to take a class or read a book.

Here are three tips for building your global savvy with culturally-diverse colleagues:

1. Be aware of your actions. Be cognizant of how people receive and interpret your behavior. Recognize that you have a different worldview and therefore a different approach to getting work done.

2. Prototype instead of stereotype. It goes without saying that stereotyping can be offensive and ineffective. Develop prototypes instead. Research the culture you'll be working with to understand typical responses or approaches, but remember there is nuance.

3. Be curious. The best way to learn is to ask questions. Invite your counterpart out for coffee or lunch and ask what it means to be a successful leader in his country."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Be a Better Global Collaborator" by Amy Gallo.

(For the full post and to join the discussion, see: here)