BOSTON Instead of focusing outward, ask yourself what your standards of success are, says Harvard Business Review.

"Anyone who has been to a school reunion knows the pressure to look successful. In business, we often define external yardsticks and measure performance against them.

But that same logic is not always appropriate when it comes to measuring the success of your professional life.

As long as you use external standards to evaluate your success, you are guaranteed dissatisfaction -- you'll always find someone who is doing more, making more, or has more.

Instead of focusing outward, ask yourself what your standards of success are. Write them down and share them with those closest to you. This ensures you measure what matters to you, not to others."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Murray's Law for Success on Your Own Terms" by Larry Stybel.

