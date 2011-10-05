Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez watches his team lose to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Washington, September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BOSTON Soliciting honest feedback is not easy and can even be scary. The key is to begin the process sooner rather than later, says Harvard Business Review.

"No leader improves without feedback. But getting people to be honest about your performance isn't always easy. Give your team a way to supply you with the candid information you need to change by asking them these three questions:

1. What should I stop doing? Ask which behaviors stand in your way of success.

2. What should I keep doing? Inquire about what you do right, and should continue to do.

3. What should I start doing? Once you've stopped unproductive behaviors, you'll have more time and energy for new behaviors."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Three Questions for Effective Feedback" by Thomas J. DeLong.

