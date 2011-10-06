A jobseeker (C) listens to a consultant's advice on how to prepare for possible interviews during a job fair in Seoul June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Truth Leem

BOSTON So you didn't get that big promotion and nobody will really tell you why. You might have to try harder to get the inside scoop, says Harvard Business Review.

"When you miss out on a promotion, you need to find out what held you back. But managers and HR professionals often give intentionally vague feedback for fear of losing good employees.

Here are three steps to get the inside scoop:

1. Dig deep. Reach out to the people involved in the decision. Project a sincere desire to understand why you faltered. Explain you want to hear the truth, even if it isn't pretty.

2. Don't get defensive. Listen, don't lobby or argue. Avoid saying anything that may be interpreted as defensive.

3. Watch for code words. If people make general observations such as 'you need to improve your communication' it can indicate more serious issues. Probe around these generalities to get more concrete feedback."

