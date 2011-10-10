BOSTON (Reuters Life!) - There's nothing wrong with a certain amount of deference in organizations, but when a culture becomes overly deferential, it can lead to frustration, resentment, and bad decisions, says Harvard Business Review.

"Deference to authority is deeply engrained in most of us. As a leader you need to fight it in your direct reports. If people automatically defer to your judgment, you may miss out on critical feedback.

Make it easy for people to speak up, and remember to actively ask for their opinions. When talking about projects give some initial thoughts, but then ask for help fleshing out ideas. Recognize people who speak up and reward those who challenge you.

Most importantly, try not to react immediately if you start to feel threatened, or you risk shutting down the discussion."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "The Dangers of Deference" by Ron Ashkenas.

