BOSTON Many of the most successful managers have networks that include high-quality relationships with people from several spheres and from up and down the corporate ladder, says Harvard Business Review.

"The old adage 'It's not what you know, it's who you know' is truer than ever in today's organizations. But how do you know whom to know?

Here are three types of networks it pays to have:

1. Personal support. Form relationships with people who help you get back on track during a bad day. These may be friends or colleagues with whom you can just be yourself.

2. Purpose. Include in your network bosses and customers who validate your work, and family members and other stakeholders who remind you that your work has a broader meaning.

3. Work/life balance. Seek out people who will hold you accountable for activities that improve your physical health, mental engagement, or spiritual well-being."

