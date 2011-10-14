Sushi-shaped USB memory devices 'SushiDisk' are displayed at Solid Alliance Corp's, a Japanese electonics device maker, office in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

BOSTON Many corporations are swimming in great ideas but don't even know it because of the layers of bureaucracy and micromanagement that slow down the creative process, says Harvard Business Review.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"If you struggle to find new ideas in your organization, don't assume there aren't any.

Instead, look at the ideas' processes before they're presented. Are they batted around, revised, screened, and debated before anyone with authority sees them?

Instead of thoroughly vetting ideas before they reach senior management, find ways to expose executives to ideas when they're raw. Skip the PowerPoint presentation -- it only creates high expectations for a slick, refined idea. Remove the well-intentioned gatekeepers from the process.

Hold an idea 'science fair' where people present ideas in their earliest stages on poster board to a room of mingling executives who can stop to discuss ideas that catch their attention."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "How Iteration-itis Kills Good Ideas" by Scott Anthony.

