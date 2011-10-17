BOSTON Competing is second nature to many people, but what if beating the competition was no longer the most significant key to success? Harvard Business Review has some ideas.

The Management Tip of the Day offers quick, practical management tips and ideas from Harvard Business Review and HBR.org (http:\\www.hbr.org). Any opinions expressed are not endorsed by Reuters.

"For many people, competing (and winning) is the easiest path to success. But, as the world becomes more complex, collaborating may be more important than competing.

If competition is getting in the way of your success, try these two strategies:

1. Trade places. Put yourself in the shoes of the person you would normally compete with. You can shadow them for a day or even do a more formal job rotation. The more you understand the view from the other side, the less inclined you'll be to compete.

2. Talk it out. Get together with your 'competition' to discuss ways you might be able to work together. This will help each of you become more invested in the other's success."

- Today's management tip was adapted from "Learning Not to Compete" by Ron Ashkenas.

(For the full post, see: here)